A 68-year-old Grenadian woman is the first winner of the Government of Grenada/Ministry of Health, “Lucky Vax Draw” (Covid-19 Vaccination Raffle).

Sandra Booker of Belmont, St George, was declared the winner of the draw, after officials from the Ministry of Health verified her Covid-19 vaccination details, following Wednesday’s draw which was conducted by the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), under the supervision of experienced auditors, PKF Accountants and Business Advisors in the presence of health officials.

The draw which took place by computer had randomly selected Booker’s Unique Identification Number (UIN) as the winning number. The “Lucky Vax Draw” (Covid-19 Vaccination Raffle), is a Government initiative aimed at addressing Covid-19 vaccine hesitation.

Once vaccinated at any of the Government approved vaccination centres, persons’ names are automatically registered and entered for a chance to win cash incentives.

Under the program, winners are allowed to allocate winnings to a cause or charity of their choice if they do not wish to accept cash prizes. There will is a 15-day period within which winners must come forward to accept their prizes. After that period winners forfeit the opportunity. The next draw date will be announced soon.

The “Lucky Vax Draw” (Covid-19 Vaccination Raffle) is an initiative of the Government of Grenada/Ministry of Health and Social Security, in collaboration with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and funded by Canadian Bank Note (CBN).

GIS

