The Division of Social Development and Housing in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the general public of the registration dates for the School Uniform Assistance Programme in Carriacou and Petite Martinique for 2021.
- Petite Martinique: Friday, 16 July at the Petite Martinique RC School from 9 am – 3 pm.
- Carriacou: Monday, 19 July and Tuesday, 20 July opposite the Parliamentary Constituency Office in Hillsborough from 9 am – 3 pm.
Parents are asked to walk with their valid identification and a birth certificate for their child/children to be registered.
For more information, please contact the Ministry’s HELPLINE on (473) 443-6026 or the Carriacou and Petite Martinique Parliamentary Constituency Office on (473) 443-6535.
Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on post