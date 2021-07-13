The Division of Social Development and Housing in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the general public of the registration dates for the School Uniform Assistance Programme in Carriacou and Petite Martinique for 2021.

Petite Martinique: Friday, 16 July at the Petite Martinique RC School from 9 am – 3 pm.

Carriacou: Monday, 19 July and Tuesday, 20 July opposite the Parliamentary Constituency Office in Hillsborough from 9 am – 3 pm.

Parents are asked to walk with their valid identification and a birth certificate for their child/children to be registered.

For more information, please contact the Ministry’s HELPLINE on (473) 443-6026 or the Carriacou and Petite Martinique Parliamentary Constituency Office on (473) 443-6535.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

