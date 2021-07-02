The Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the public and in particular motorists that at present the entire roadway at River Road, St George, is impassable due to severe flooding.
Motorists are also encouraged to exercise extreme caution along the Western Main Road as several landslides occurred along the roadway.
The Royal Grenada Police Force anticipates the cooperation of everyone and thanks the general public for their understanding in this regard.
RGPF
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
once AGAIN NADMA and the Government – with ONLY HALF A BRAIN – have let down the country. today should have NOT been a normal work day.
now people have to travel in this….what is the usefulness of NADMA. what is their purpose. who are these MORONS that make up the committee