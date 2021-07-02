The Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the public and in particular motorists that at present the entire roadway at River Road, St George, is impassable due to severe flooding.

Motorists are also encouraged to exercise extreme caution along the Western Main Road as several landslides occurred along the roadway.

The Royal Grenada Police Force anticipates the cooperation of everyone and thanks the general public for their understanding in this regard.

RGPF

