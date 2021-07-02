The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the public and in particular motorists that several reports of flooding at various areas in St Andrew and St George, were received due to the inclement weather.
As a result of this, drivers are asked to exercise extreme caution when traversing these areas and where possible use alternatives routes.
The Royal Grenada Police Force anticipates the cooperation of everyone and thanks the general public for their understanding in this regard.
RGPF
