Grenadians are being encouraged to remain on high alert amidst a growing prevalence of social media scams, that continue to impersonate Government Ministers.

Of particular concern are the scams which offer Covid-19 assistance packages, ranging from US$30,000 to US$2 million. To qualify, persons are expected to pay fees ranging from US$550 to US$50,000.

The Government of Grenada cautions Grenadians to be particularly vigilant about these scams as they will lose whatever money is invested into these schemes.

With respect to the impersonation of Government Ministers to lure unsuspecting victims, Grenadians are again advised that Ministers do not initiate contact with members of the public via private or direct messages on social media platforms. The long-standing practice is for Ministers to respond to queries submitted by persons via private messages, but contact will not be initiated using such means.

The public is further reminded that no Government assistance programme requires persons to pay a fee before receiving the benefit.

Persons are encouraged to report any online experiences that seek to extort money from them.

Further, if persons are uncertain about a digital service, website, Facebook, or WhatsApp message, they can contact the Chief Information Officer at 423-1109.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.