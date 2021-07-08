The St George’s leg of the Parish Youth Parliament is scheduled for today, Thursday, 8 July 2021 at 3:30 pm at Wesley College, St George’s.

The moot chosen for the St George’s Parish Youth Parliament is: “Be it resolved that it is permissible for employers and business owners to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for those who work or transport businesses in their establishments.”

Division of Youth Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.