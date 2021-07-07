Today, on behalf of The Grenada Movement, TGM, I offer my deepest condolences to the Government and people of Haiti as they mourn the loss of President H E Jovenel Moise, who was brutally assassinated in his home.

We also recognise the injury sustained by First Lady Martine Moise and sincerely pray for her complete recovery.

Concomitantly, we condemn in the strongest possible terms that heinous crime which has now plunged a people into mourning and a country into political instability.

We urge a complete and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the President and First Lady and pray swift justice for the Moise family and the government and people of Haiti.

The people of Haiti have always held a special place in my heart and this was made exponentially greater during my sojourn as Grenada’s Ambassador to Caricom. Our Haitian brothers and sisters are assured of our deepest thoughts and prayers as we support them during this sad time.

We know that their strength, resilience and revolutionary spirit will see them through as they face yet another obstacle in their quest for peace and stability.

