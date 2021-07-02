The public is informed that out-patient clinics scheduled for the General Hospital and subsidiary hospitals, (Princess Alice, Princess Royal and Mt Gay Psychiatric hospital) have been suspended until further notice, while Grenada remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

In the event of a medical emergency, the public is advised to contact the Accidents and Emergency Department by calling 440-2113.

Patients who are affected by this decision will be contacted by hospital officials to reschedule their appointments.

In the event that a patient does not receive, or missed the call, the medical records department of their hospital should be contacted to reschedule the appointment.

The Ministry of Health sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused, and urges patients and the public in general, to exercise caution and remain safe during this period.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.