The Ministry of Infrastructure Development wishes to inform the general public that the Mabouya Road will be closed from Friday, 16 July 2021 for a period of 2 weeks.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a new cross culvert. In this regard, the general public is advised to use the alternative route through the Mt Nesbit–Dougaldston Road.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.

GIS

