The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that one lane of the Mt Gay Public Road, St George, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 19 July 2021 for a period of 3 months.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a retaining wall and drains in the vicinity of Hubbard’s Motor Department.

The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to assist with the smooth flow of traffic.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.