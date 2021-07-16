The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public and in particular motorists, that one lane of the Mt Moritz Public Road, St George, will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, 19 July 2021, for a period of 1 month.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction of a retaining wall and to repair a cross culvert in the vicinity of the Bocas Road.

The public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

The RGPF apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation and patience of residents in the area and the general public.

RGPF

