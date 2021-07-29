The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public that Bedrock Road, Grand Anse, St George will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, 29 July 2021 for a period of 7 weeks.

This closure is necessary to facilitate repairs to the road.

The RGPF apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents and the general public.

RGPF

