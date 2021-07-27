The Grenada Movement (TGM) offers its warmest congratulations to the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on its election victory, and extends best wishes, as the SLP prepares to take up the mantle and responsibilities of leadership of our sister Caribbean nation.

As the SLP embarks upon its new responsibilities, we wish to assure the SLP and the people of Saint Lucia of the continued bonds of friendship and support of TGM.

The SLP Team has been called upon to govern at a time when Saint Lucia, and indeed our entire Region, faces myriad challenges, many of them brought on, or exacerbated by the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a time for bold, transformative, and accountable leadership.

The People of Saint Lucia have spoken resoundingly, sending a clear message of their desire for a change.

TGM looks forward to working with the SLP, not only in the strengthening of closer relations between our countries, but also in the efforts of advancing the prosperity and peace of the people of our OECS Sub-region.

TGM

