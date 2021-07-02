A good month after the opening of the Grenada Pavilion, in spite of pandemic restrictions, a steady flow of interested visitors have passed through.

Good comments have been left in the guest book, and people are pleased that in spite of it all, Grenada demonstrated tremendous resilience and showed up.

Most gratifying however, has been the local response to Bryan Bullen’s proposed Carenage Restoration Project. Social Media buzzed with the depictions of his vision for how things could be. One tweet received almost 10,000 views and many shares just in the first few days — mostly from within Grenada and its diaspora. Most intriguing was the many, many responses indicating the hope that the restoration of the library would be the first step in the revitalisation project.

This energy that was sparked by a simple rendition of an architectural plan goes very well with the overarching theme of the Biennale di Venezia, “How Will We Live Together”. Therefore, the Commissioner of the Pavilion Dr Susan Mains is making a further call for this sentiment to be expressed in the pavilion, as an addition from the people of Grenada and those who love Grenada, whether living on island or abroad.

“I am asking for people to email their additions to [email protected] These can be old photos, pictures of artwork, handwritten memories, texts, anything that is a reminder of the Carenage, and particularly the library. They should include their name, the year of a picture if known, and where they are sending it from.”

These will then be compiled into a collage, and posted on the wall inside the pavilion. The voices of the people will enhance the work of the architect, and allow the visitors in Venice, in the heart of Europe, to catch a glimpse into the true spirit of Grenada.

These will also be posted on a special page on the grenadavenice.org website, so those who cannot visit in Venice can still be moved by our most precious memories. Time is of the essence, so please send responses by 15 July 2021 to be included.

Any big project begins with one single step, and the most important step is the voice of the people expressing their desire. This is your chance to say it loud. Email to [email protected].

All copyright remains with the sender, and will only be used in this one edition. No profit shall be derived from its use.

Susan Mains, Commissioner

Grenada Pavilion at Biennale di Venezia Architettura

