At 5 pm, Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude11.2° North, longitude 53.8° West, about 410 miles East South East of Barbados.

The tropical system is moving West North West at 25 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, gusting higher to about 50 mph.

Tropical Storm WATCH remains in effect for Grenada and its dependencies.

According to forecasters at the Meteorological Office, Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to start affecting Grenada on Friday morning.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with showers (which may become heavy) and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds by Friday morning, into Saturday. The likelihood of significant impacts is greater for the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to encourage vigilance on the part of all citizens, reminding all that we are in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the only definite stance on safety is preparedness.

NaDMA, on the advice from the Meteorological Office, will continue to monitor the system and provide timely updates.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

