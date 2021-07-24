Synopsis: At 8 am, the axis of an Atlantic tropical wave has since moved West of Grenada and is analysed at 22ºN 66ºW to 10ºN 63ºW, moving W near 20 kt, which is approximately 172 nm West of Grenada. Most of the showers and thunderstorms occurred to the NW of the Caribbean with scattered showers and squalls extend south and southeastward across the Lesser Antilles and across the tropical Atlantic to 13N58W. Patches of Saharan dust are following the tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic.

Projected track: The wave will continue to move towards the west.

Forecast for the State of Grenada: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will continue to experience improved weather conditions with occasional showers. However, later tonight into early Sunday morning conditions can deteriorate with an increase in cloudiness and a medium chance light to moderate showers and a low chance of thunder because of an approaching surface through interacting with the ITCZ, which will persist during the early part of Sunday. Weather models suggest rainfall accumulation of 0.1 to 0.5 inches with greater amounts at higher elevations. Marine users are urged to exercise extra caution when venturing out to sea.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor the weather across the Eastern Caribbean.

Potential Impacts:

Street and flash flooding

Agitated seas and above normal swells

Next update will be issued at 8 pm or as deemed necessary.

Andre Charles, Duty Forecaster

