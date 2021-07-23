The Grenada Meteorological Services is currently monitoring Tropical Wave #23.
Synopsis: At 8 am, the axis of tropical wave #23 was located along 56-57°W south of 18°N, 443 nm east of Grenada. This wave is moving west near 15 to 20 kt. Scattered moderate convection is evident along the ITCZ south of 12°N between 40°W and 53°W.
Projected track: The system will continue to move on a westerly track, traversing the Lesser Antilles by Friday night.
Forecast for the State of Grenada: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with showers (which may become heavy) and a medium chance of thunder as a result of this wave on Saturday. These conditions are expected to linger into Sunday since there is a trailing band of ITCZ moisture to the east of the wave. Weather models suggest rainfall accumulation of 2 to 3 inches with greater amounts at higher elevations. Marine users are urged to exercise extra caution when venturing out to sea.
Potential Impacts:
- Street and flash flooding
- Landslides and rock fall
- Agitated seas and above normal swells.
The Met Office continues to closely monitor the progress of this system as it propagates towards the island chain and will provide updates in a timely manner.
Next update will be issued at 8 pm.
Eugine Whint, Duty Forecaster
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on post