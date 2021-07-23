The Grenada Meteorological Services is currently monitoring Tropical Wave #23.

Synopsis: At 8 am, the axis of tropical wave #23 was located along 56-57°W south of 18°N, 443 nm east of Grenada. This wave is moving west near 15 to 20 kt. Scattered moderate convection is evident along the ITCZ south of 12°N between 40°W and 53°W.

Projected track: The system will continue to move on a westerly track, traversing the Lesser Antilles by Friday night.

Forecast for the State of Grenada: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with showers (which may become heavy) and a medium chance of thunder as a result of this wave on Saturday. These conditions are expected to linger into Sunday since there is a trailing band of ITCZ moisture to the east of the wave. Weather models suggest rainfall accumulation of 2 to 3 inches with greater amounts at higher elevations. Marine users are urged to exercise extra caution when venturing out to sea.

Potential Impacts:

Street and flash flooding

Landslides and rock fall

Agitated seas and above normal swells.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor the progress of this system as it propagates towards the island chain and will provide updates in a timely manner.

Next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Eugine Whint, Duty Forecaster

