For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico: Area of Special Interest: 10–20°N And 45–65°W

Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough: A westward-moving Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough (TUTT) low and associated perturbation in the low/mid levels is the system of concern during the outlook period. The TUTT will cross the island chain early on Wednesday morning producing light to moderate showers by afternoon, which may become heavy at times, and a medium chance of thunder for Grenada and the rest of the island chain. As the TUTT induced moves away on Thursday a deep layer/long fetch south-easterly flow will persist through the day, this will draw Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) moisture northward across the Eastern Caribbean, maintaining the cloudiness, showers and thunder. There is a medium chance of flash flood on both days.

There is no area of possible tropical cyclone formation within the next 48 hours.

The next update will be issued at 8:00 am.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster

