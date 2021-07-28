For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico: Area of Special Interest: 10–20°N And 45–65°W

TUTT Induced Trough: A plume of moisture-induced by the Tropical Upper Tropospheric Trough (TUTT) moving westward towards the island chain is producing cloudiness and showers just east of the Lesser Antilles. Grenada will continue to experience cloudiness with light to moderate showers which may become heavy at times, especially overnight, and a medium chance of thunder. There is a low chance of flooding overnight.

There is no area of possible tropical cyclone formation within the next 48 hours.

The next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Kassia Johnson, Duty Forecaster

