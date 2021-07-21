by Linda Straker

One who left quarantine associated with a recently diagnosed Covid-19 case

All new positive cases are unvaccinated individuals travelling from USA

Illegal mass gatherings can become super-spreaders of Covid-19

A person who is associated with one of Grenada’s recently diagnosed Covid-19 cases was among 2 individuals who left a quarantine facility without permission from the relevant authorities, and they will be facing charges for violating the quarantine regulations.

“I think it was last night an individual just left a quarantine site. The person just left the quarantine site and we have to be running to try to find this person. We don’t know where they had gone and now contact tracing has to kick in,” said Edvin Martin Commissioner of Police during a session with the media on Wednesday morning.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele has since confirmed that the 2 individuals who arrived on the island Tuesday were awaiting the result of their PCR Covid-19 test when they decided to walk away from the quarantine facility in Grand Anse.

The relevant steps were taken, and they were picked up. One of them had departed the facility in the vehicle of another, while the other was found within close proximity to the hotel.

On Wednesday 21 July, the Ministry of Health Covid-19 dashboard showed that there are currently 3 active cases on the island. It is understood that all the new positive cases are unvaccinated individuals travelling from the USA.

Fully vaccinated individuals spend a maximum of 48 hours in quarantine once a negative test is obtained from the Covid-19 test that is done on arrival at the airport. If positive, that person will remain in quarantine until medically cleared.

Speaking against the background that 26 individuals had entered the island illegally between January and June, the Commissioner of Police said that this includes returning nationals, Martin informed the media that the police are facing a new challenge. “The challenge also involves Grenadians leaving and going to other neighbouring territories and returning without proper contact tracing or following of the protocol… please adhere to the protocol,” he pleaded to the public.

Both Health and National Security personnel have expressed concern about the recent upsurge in mass gathering carnival-like activities occurring on weekends. The fear is that these activities which are not legally permitted, can become super-spreaders of Covid-19 if one person who was infected was to be among the crowd.

