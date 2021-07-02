The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Elsa that is currently affecting Grenada and its dependencies.

At present, the current weather condition has rendered water systems — namely Mirabeau, Mt Horne and Plaisance in the parish of St Andrew; Concord in the parish of St John; Mt Reuil, St Patrick and Fountain, St Mark — challenged due to turbidity and dam blockages, hindering the production of water for an extended period. It is important to note that other systems are also faced with the same reality and supply will be interrupted without prior notice given.

The current flow makes it impossible for employees to traverse rivers to have dams unblocked. Rest assured that once the all clear is given, efforts will be made to have systems restored to facilitate distribution. Persons with limited supplies are again encouraged to safely capture rainwater for post-disaster use if necessary.

NAWASA maintains its position that an islandwide shut down is not necessary at this time, however, once the weather persists and the associated risks for infrastructure and staff a decision can be made without prior notice given. It is therefore important for consumers to heed our calls for the availability of onsite storage, representing 35 gallons of water, per person, per day for a 3-day period at minimum, that will meet the needs of their family and pets.

As the island remains under a Tropical Storm Watch, NAWASA’s actions of maintaining and restoring water and sewerage services remain of vital importance to national post-disaster activities. NAWASA has already enacted its Disaster Emergency Plan that looks at measures to be undertaken for the protection of the Authority’s infrastructure.

Persons with storage tanks are again encouraged to switch off the outlet of those tanks, as late as conditions allow, so that the stored water would not be lost through leaks that may occur on a customer’s property due to damaged plumbing, during the passage of the hurricane.

NAWASA thanks the general public for their cooperation, understanding and patience during this period. With the support of NADMA and the Meteorological Office, the organisation will continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Elsa and provide an update as information becomes available.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs.

