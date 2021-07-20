An International Organisation is recruiting for the position of Information Management Assistant (IMA).

The incumbent will serve as Information Management Assistant in the St George’s office. The focus of the duties of this IMA-LAN position is acting as both senior IMA-LAN and IMA-LAN supervisor, when the section’s supervisor is unavailable. As the senior IMA-LAN the incumbent is the section’s tier-2 subject matter expert (SME) in Consular, Finance, advanced server operations and troubleshooting, and performs other duties as required and assigned. The incumbent is also responsible for St George’s radio and telephone communications, Mail services, General Services Office receiving services, and serving as backup driver for the post armoured vehicle.

Two years of university studies are required.

Three years of progressively responsible technical IT experience are required. This experience and responsibility must include technical knowledge and support of Microsoft systems including Windows Server 2012; Microsoft Exchange 2016 and Office 365; desktop operating systems to include Windows 10; the standard Microsoft Office suite of products to include Outlook 2016. Experience in the use of Visio, SharePoint and Microsoft Project is required.

Only best qualified candidates will be acknowledged. Please visit https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/grd/vacancysearch/searchVacancies.hms for more information regarding this position.

US Embassy Grenada

