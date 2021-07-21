The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee is looking for a highly motivated business entity to help support and guide our marketing agenda to accomplish the CBI objectives by researching, developing, and implementing a transformational marketing plan.

Qualifications & Experience:

Officials with a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in the following or a combination of: Marketing and Public Relations

At least 5 years’ experience in Marketing or Public Relations

Knowledge of global current affairs affecting the Citizenship Migration Industry

Knowledge of principles and methods for efficient advertising and promoting and public relations

Ability to compile reports in a clear and concise manner

Budget management skills

Knowledge of the Grenada’s CBI programme would be an asset

Type of Appointment: Company

Compensation Package: Guided by Request for Proposal submission.

Key Responsibilities:

Achieves marketing and public relations objectives by contributing information and developing strategic marketing plans and reviews; preparing and implementing action plans; identifying trends, planning & evaluating advertising, promotion and public relations programmes

Inform marketing targets in line with CBI’s goals, to ensure increase public awareness and market growth

Review and assess marketing materials of Approved Projects and Marketing Agents for marketing infringements and best practices

Develop and execute relevant PR campaigns and advertising initiatives

Exhibit knowledge of Citizen Migration market through research and data assessment and establish targeted marketing objectives

Coordinates with other governmental or non-governmental stakeholders to develop marketing initiatives that are in line with the CBI’s marketing initiatives and programmes

Represents CBI in local promotion and PR initiatives

Manage relationships with partners, contacts and stakeholders locally and internationally

Provides quarterly reports on CBI on marketing initiatives and findings

Please send resumes and supporting documents by email only to [email protected] by 10 August 2021. TORs can be found on the following websites:

CBI https://www.cbi.gov.gd/

Grenada Procurement Office https://www.procurement.gd/

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

