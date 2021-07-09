The Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre (GBJRTC) invite applications from qualified candidates for the following positions:

DUTY OFFICER

The Duty Officer monitors, supervises and directs the behaviour of residents to ensure their safety and the safety of staff in compliance with all established guidelines of the GBJRTC, and the relevant legislation guiding Juvenile Justice within the State of Grenada.

Qualifications

Associate Degree or its equivalent in Social Work or Psychology from a recognised educational institution

Certificate in First Aid

Training in para-counselling or counselling will be an asset

Two (2) years’ work-related experience

SECURITY OFFICER

Has direct responsibility for the day-to-day safety and security of residents and staff at the centre.

Qualifications

Five (5) subject passes including English Language, equivalent to General Certificate of Examination Ordinary level (GCE) or Caribbean Examination Council Examination (CXC) CSEC, Grade 3 and above

First Aid Certificate

A Security Certificate will be an asset

Two (2) years’ work-related experience

DRIVER

Driver provides safe and reliable transportation and delivery services for all activities of the GBJRC as directed and ensures the effective functioning of all vehicles.

Qualifications

Three (3) subject passes equivalent to General Certificate of Examination Ordinary level (GCE) or Caribbean Examination Council Examination (CXC) CSEC, including English Language

Possession of valid category D manual Driver’s Licence

Certificate in First Aid

Two (2) years’ experience work-related experience

Applications along with Resume/CV should be addressed to the attention of the General Manager, GBJRTC, Grand Bacolet, St Andrew. Email: [email protected].

Deadline for applications 18 July 2021.

