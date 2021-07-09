The Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre (GBJRTC) invite applications from qualified candidates for the following positions:
DUTY OFFICER
The Duty Officer monitors, supervises and directs the behaviour of residents to ensure their safety and the safety of staff in compliance with all established guidelines of the GBJRTC, and the relevant legislation guiding Juvenile Justice within the State of Grenada.
Qualifications
- Associate Degree or its equivalent in Social Work or Psychology from a recognised educational institution
- Certificate in First Aid
- Training in para-counselling or counselling will be an asset
- Two (2) years’ work-related experience
SECURITY OFFICER
Has direct responsibility for the day-to-day safety and security of residents and staff at the centre.
Qualifications
- Five (5) subject passes including English Language, equivalent to General Certificate of Examination Ordinary level (GCE) or Caribbean Examination Council Examination (CXC) CSEC, Grade 3 and above
- First Aid Certificate
- A Security Certificate will be an asset
- Two (2) years’ work-related experience
DRIVER
Driver provides safe and reliable transportation and delivery services for all activities of the GBJRC as directed and ensures the effective functioning of all vehicles.
Qualifications
- Three (3) subject passes equivalent to General Certificate of Examination Ordinary level (GCE) or Caribbean Examination Council Examination (CXC) CSEC, including English Language
- Possession of valid category D manual Driver’s Licence
- Certificate in First Aid
- Two (2) years’ experience work-related experience
Applications along with Resume/CV should be addressed to the attention of the General Manager, GBJRTC, Grand Bacolet, St Andrew. Email: [email protected].
Deadline for applications 18 July 2021.
