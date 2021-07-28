Officers attached to CID, Gouyave Police Station, arrested Kenney Alexander, alias “Scare Dem”, a 34-year-old resident of Queen Street, Victoria, St Mark, on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, in relation to Grenada’s third recorded homicide of 2021.

Alexander was charged for Non-Capital Murder, Attempted Murder and Wounding. He also received a charge of Grievous Harm for an unrelated matter that occurred at Gun Battle, Gouyave on 17 July 2021.

He is scheduled to appear at the Victoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 28 July 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

