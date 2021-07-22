Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ivor Niles, alias “Larry” 28 years, of Content, St David.

Niles is wanted by the police of the South St George Police Station for questioning in connection with the offences of Wounding and Stealing from a Dwelling House.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, dark in complexion and medium built.

Anyone seeing Ivor Niles or has any information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact the South St George Police Station at 444 4454, Criminal Investigation Department at 440 3921, Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

RGPF

