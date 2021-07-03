The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring the development and movement of Hurricane Elsa. GRENADA HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH!

Synopsis: At 8 pm, Hurricane Elsa is centred at latitude 14.4° North, longitude 65.1° West, about 245 nautical miles northwest of Grenada. The centre of the system passed north of Grenada today producing heavy rains, thundershowers and gusty winds across Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Grenada is currently experiencing overcast condition and thundershowers are still possible tonight. The system is moving toward the west-northwest at 30 mph (48 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 85mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure is 995mb or 29.38 inches.

Projected track: A decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight across the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions to continue Friday night into Saturday with light to moderate showers and isolated thundershowers.

Potential Impacts for the State of Grenada remains:

Flash flooding

Landslides and rockfall

This is the final advisory for Hurricane Elsa.

Kassia Johnson, Duty Forecaster

Grenada Meteorological Service



