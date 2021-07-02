The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring the development and movement of Hurricane Elsa. GRENADA REMAINS UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME.

Synopsis: At 5 pm, Hurricane Elsa is centred at latitude 14.2° North, longitude 63.7° West, about 176 nautical miles northwest of Grenada. The centre of the system passed north of Grenada today producing heavy rains, thundershowers and gusty winds across Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Grenada is currently experiencing overcast conditions with light showers. However, thundershowers are still possible tonight. The system is moving toward the west at 30 mph (48 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 85mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure remains 991mb or 29.27 inches.

Projected track: A west-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and Monday.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions to continue Friday night into Saturday with light to moderate showers (which may become heavy) and isolated thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor the progress of this system as propagates away from the island chain.

Potential Impacts for the state of Grenada remains:

Flash flooding

Downed trees and powerlines

Landslides and rockfall

Next update will be issued at 8 pm or as warranted.

Kassia Johnson, Duty Forecaster

Grenada Meteorological Service

