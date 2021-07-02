The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring the development and movement of Hurricane Elsa. GRENADA REMAINS UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME.

Synopsis: At 8 am, Hurricane Elsa is centred at latitude 12.9º North, longitude 59.8º West, about 112 nautical miles east northeast of Grenada. The centre of the system passed just south of Barbados and continues to support torrential rains, thundershowers and gusty winds across Barbados and the northern Windward Islands, the Lesser Antilles. Grenada is currently experiencing overcast conditions in light to heavy thundershowers from the effects of the outer feeder (rain bands) of the system. The system is moving toward the west-northwest at 28 mph (44 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 75mph (125 km/h) with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure is 995mb or 29.38 inches.

Projected track: On the forecast track, the system will continue on a west-northwesterly track across the northern Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands today, Friday, just north of State of Grenada and, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night. This system is expected to bring showers and thundershowers to Grenada and the rest of the Windward Islands on Friday.

Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique can expect cloudy to overcast conditions with showers (which may become heavy) and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds today. Some residual showers can also be expected on Saturday. The likelihood of significant impacts is greater for the Sister Isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor the progress of this system as propagates across the island chain.

Potential Impacts (most significant across the northern section of the state).

Flash flooding

Downed trees and powerlines

Landslides and rockfall

A hurricane warning has been issued for Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia. GRENADA REMAINS UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME.

Next update will be issued at 11 am or as warranted.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster

Grenada Meteorological Service

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.