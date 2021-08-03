by Linda Straker

As of Sunday, 22 August 2021, two of 3 individuals hospitalised have been discharged

Currently, 39 active cases with 30 classified as local cases with no travel history

10 new cases understood to be all from Gouyave

3 individuals have been hospitalised since Grenada began recording increased Covid-19 cases following several illegal mass gatherings. As of Sunday, 22 August 2021, two have been discharged.

According to the 21 August 2021 Covid-19 dashboard, there are currently 39 active cases with 30 of them classified as local cases with no travel history. One case is currently hospitalized. Health Minister Nickolas Steele explained that the number of individuals seeking hospital care since the numbers began increasing, stood at 3. “As you will see, the dashboard says that the cumulative hospitalised cases are 9, so that means that 8 of these cases are no longer hospitalised.”

It is understood that all 3 cases were admitted because of respiratory challenges.

Grenada’s hospitalised cases stood at 6 until last week when cases began accumulating. The initial cases in the early August clusters were linked to illegal mass gatherings. In an address to the nation on Friday, 20 August Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said there was a series of super-spreader events from 8–15 August, and that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

In a media release issued on Sunday, 22 August the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) confirmed that one of the Covid-19 positive cases is an Imani Trainee attached to the Western Division. She began exhibiting symptoms associated with Covid-19 on 19 August. “As a result of this, she was tested by health officials and ordered into quarantine. The Division also commenced its response mechanism to curtail the unfolding situation. On Saturday 21st August 2021, confirmation was received from the Ministry of Health of her positive status,” the release said. “Several persons with whom she was in contact with were ordered to isolate and officials are presently conducting rigorous additional tracing to address this new development.”

“Three clusters have so far been identified and are directly linked to private parties and unauthorised events in St John, St George North West, and St George North East, all of which were attended by more than 20 persons,” the Prime Minister said. He explained that none of these activities were granted permission by the RGPF, and there was general non-compliance with established protocols. “In addition, some of the same individuals who attended these events and tested positive also participated in the carnival-like activities in Gouyave and Sauteurs during last week. In short, sisters and brothers, we had a series of super-spreader events during the week of August 8-15,” he said.

There were limited celebrations in Gouyave on 5 August after Kirani James won Bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. As of 8 August, hundreds of individuals defied Government’s legal ban on carnival celebrations and held Jab Jab celebrations in various communities throughout the country. Besides the Jab Jab celebrations, there were several illegal house parties or yard fetes.

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard for 21 August also shows that there are 10 new cases and it is understood that the cases are all from the community of Gouyave. 39 people are in isolation and 417 are in quarantine facilities. The number of active import cases stood at 8 with one import-related case.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.