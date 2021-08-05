by Linda Straker

83% of active cases are unvaccinated individuals

Eldest person is a 97-year-old; youngest is 5 months old

Positivity rate which was at 3% is currently at 11%

Dr Myanna Charles, Senior Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health has disclosed that a 5-month-old baby is among Grenada’s current local Covid-19 cases, with the eldest person at 97 years old

Providing an update on the country’s community spread outbreak which has affected each parish, Charles said that data collected by the Ministry as of 30 August, shows that are 267 active cases, of which 257 are classified as local active cases with no travel history.

“In terms of the gender distribution, 49% are males and 51% are females,” Dr Charles said during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 31 August 2021. She also disclosed that 83% of the cases are unvaccinated individuals.

Reconfirming that the island is experiencing community spread of the virus with the delta variant, she said that the situation is very serious. “It’s very dire what is happening in the country,” she said, explaining that the island’s positivity rate which was at 3% is currently at 11%.

“A few days ago, that rate was 3%, today we are at 11%, what does that mean, a few days ago health officials had to conduct 33 tests before a positive case, now it’s only ten cases before we get a positive case. So, the situation is very very serious, and we need to take heed, we need to remember the co-preventative measures,” she said.

Grenada began recording a spike in cases following the hosting of a number of legal and illegal mass gathering events between the period of 8-15 August 2021. From 17-30 August over 150 active cases have been confirmed.

Though most of the cases are considered as mild or moderate in terms of symptoms, the island’s Covid-19 Unit has seen approximately 10 individuals from the currently active cases admitted for healthcare. One person has since died. The first Covid-19 death occurred in January 2021.

