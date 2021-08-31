by Cheryl Fletcher

I am passionate about the rights and freedoms of all people. I am also firm in my belief that rights and freedoms come with responsibilities.

As someone who is immunocompromised, I confess to having fallen victim to CDC, WHO, PAHO and Fauci propaganda, and I’m even now eagerly awaiting a booster. I try attaching a key to my neck every day to see if I’ve suddenly developed magnetic capabilities, but alas, that superpower continues to elude me. On the extremely rare occasions that I venture out, I double mask-up and have even on occasion donned goggles. My hands are dry and chapped from excessive washing and sanitising. Those are the choices I have made.

That said, our current handling of the pandemic is clearly not working, and that is putting it mildly. So here are my proposals for the framework of a radical new approach:

Let individuals determine the level of protection they wish to assume. Lift the curfew and all mask, quarantine, testing, social distancing, and other mandates. Return to pre-pandemic life. Stop contact tracing and border control measures. The 72-hour test before arrival is useless if folks are going to take it then go all over shopping for stuff to bring home to Auntie, or for one last lime with the fellas. The one upon arrival is equally useless because at that time the virus has not yet taken root. The financial resources saved here can be diverted to the second item below. Provide the country’s paltry medical services for only (a) breakthrough cases among the vaccinated; and (b) children and those who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated. I recognise that this is not the time to climb on my ‘Grenada should by now have a first-class teaching hospital’ soapbox, so more on that anon. The general idea here is to direct our very limited resources to those who, according to the experts in item 3 below, are risking death and permanent disability by taking the vaccine, in accordance with advice from the same kooks I listened to. Allow the QAnon, Facebook, BitChute, Infowars and fringe media experts who abound in Grenada, to handle cases among the unvaccinated freedom lovers. These experts are extremely well-versed and their PR is far superior to that of the government. They can advise on the available plethora of preventive and curative options including our very own Rivers brew, cow deworming pills and bleach derivatives. They insist that 99.99% of the afflicted recover, so our casualties should be very low to non-existent. They are passionate and persuasive, so how about we give them a chance to help Grenada achieve herd immunity? A task force might be a good idea in order to centralise their approach. Let me be clear, my position re the unvaccinated is not an uncaring one. In fact, included in their number are very dear friends. Their rights and freedoms are important and should be afforded due consideration.

I realise that my late mother Cecily might have been entirely correct in her oft-given advice that if you keep your mouth shut no one will know how stupid you are, but as I did with the vaccine, I have taken a calculated risk in speaking out here. And who knows, Grenada just might become the pioneering pandemic ender.

