The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed an additional 29 Covid-19 cases in Grenada.

The total number of active cases is now 105, the highest number recorded at any point during the pandemic.

The majority of new cases continue to be Grenadians with no recent travel history. Only 4 imported cases have been identified among the new positive cases. They were picked up through routine entry protocols, and remain in quarantine.

Health officials have confirmed that the majority of persons testing positive are exhibiting mild or no symptoms. The most common symptoms recorded among positive cases are body aches, fever, sore throat, congestion, and headaches.

Five people are currently hospitalised, all of whom, through the efforts of the medical team, remain in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health continues to advise persons who may have been exposed to a positive case to immediately isolate at home, contact the Covid-19 hotline at 458-4787, 538-4787 or the nearest medical facility, and await testing. Persons are strongly advised not to use public transportation or to visit the hospital or medical centres, as these actions will put additional persons at risk of contracting the disease.

In follow up to the identification of a positive case at the Ministerial Complex, workers and visitors to the facility are encouraged to strictly adhere to the recommended protocols, which include the wearing of masks and frequent washing or sanitising of hands.

Persons with flu-like symptoms are asked not to report to work or to visit the facility.

The Cabinet met on Thursday to discuss the changing epidemiological situation in Grenada and decisions were taken on a number of additional measures to help curb the spread of the virus in Grenada.

The measures will be announced during a press conference to be hosted by Minister of Health Honourable Nickolas Steele, and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles, on Friday at 10 am.

Meanwhile, the Government, through the Ministry of Health is continuing its vaccination programme across the country, offering both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines which help to prevent fully vaccinated individuals from becoming seriously ill if they contract the virus, and reduce the need for hospitalisation.

GIS

