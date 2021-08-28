Axcel Finance is now offering a great opportunity to win attractive prizes daily as it rolls out its “Back 2 School Together” promotion.

The promotion is Axcel’s way of lending much-needed and timely support to parents, guardians, and students during these trying times, to prepare students for the new school year that begins in September, clients can win backpacks, tablets, other school supplies, and much more!

Axcel Finance recognises the high value and important role that education plays in the lives of students and families. The last several months have forced many students to adapt to learning from home which placed additional financial constraints on families.

Through Axcel’s Back-2-School Together promotion, the company reiterates its commitment to serve thousands of clients in Grenada during this time, as they prepare for the reintegration to schools in the upcoming school year. Now, more than ever, it is critical that individuals take steps to secure their future, and one of the surest ways to elevate one’s life remains through education. As such, Axcel Finance firmly believes that no child should be left behind simply because their parents do not have the requisite finance to adequately prepare them for school.

“As parents, we too appreciate how expensive school supplies can be which is why our Back-2-School promotion is so dear to us. Helping parents, guardians and students offset these expenses with our Xpress Loans not only diminishes the stress but also brings them one step closer to realising their dreams and accelerate their lives. Our clients stand the chance to win from our amazing daily prizes that can assist their children’s return to school this September,” said Alana Andrews Operations Supervisor.

Axcel offers clients convenience from the ease of setting up their appointments online to receiving funds directly to their bank accounts. The process is easy, and funds are sent directly to clients’ bank account within 24-hours with no need for collateral.

As the new school year opens, Axcel Finance encourages all students to continue striving for excellence and wishes them a successful and rewarding school year. We support your efforts and are pleased to help you get Back to School Together.

Axcel Finance

