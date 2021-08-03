At around 1 am on Monday, 2 August 2021, officers attached to the Western Division were on patrol duty when they intercepted a vehicle and conducted a routine search that led to the discovery of a firearm.

One resident of Birchgrove, St Andrew, was detained by officers after they discovered one 9 mm pistol along with 6 rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

He is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police

