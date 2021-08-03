Boca Juniors breezed into the final of the GFA Women’s League after trouncing FC Camerhogne 14-3 at the Morne Rouge Playing Field over the weekend.

Boca Juniors dominated from start to finish with Monique George scoring a total of 5 goals for her team, earning her the match MVP. Three of her goals were scored within the space of 5 minutes (2’, 23’, 49’,50’ and 54’). Also scoring for Boca Juniors were: Monica Charles 5’, Alisha Charles 8’ and 12’, Shantan Charles 13’, 34’ and 39’ and Kristal Julien 31’, 47’ and 58’. Scoring for FC Camerhogne were Nicolyn Ettienne 9’ and Derica Browne 28’ and 57’.

Boca Juniors Monique George says it was a joy for her to be named the MVP after being unable to play the sport for 2 years then returning. Speaking about heading into the finals she said, “We have to go into the final 100%. It’s all in the mindset and we want to win.”

Camerhogne FC central attacking midfielder Heather Andrew says while they were outplayed by Boca Juniors, her team will go back to training to give a stronger showing in the 3rd place playoff against Queen’s Park Rangers. Speaking about the Women’s League Andrew said, “I am happy to see the younger talented players emerging in this competition and in a few years, Grenada will have a good women’s national team.”

Boca Juniors will play Paradise FC A in the final of the GFA Women’s League on Saturday, 7 August at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

GFA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.