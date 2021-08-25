The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives invites interested applicants to a Digitisation of Music Accelerator programme.

This programme targets entrepreneurs in the music industry, who possess, or are managing a catalogue of Caribbean music and want to enhance their revenue stream via intellectual property (IP) protection, digital download, and streaming.

The programme is funded through the Caribbean Development Bank’s Cultural and Creative Industries Fund (CIIF). The CIIF Music Accelerator is a 21-day training session, packaged as 3 modules, and is opened to artistes, performers, labels, publishers, producers, and aggregators in any genre of the Caribbean music industry, whose business is registered in any of the Caricom member states.

For full details on the CIIF Music Accelerator programme, please visit the following link: https://www.caribank.org/publications-and-resources/resource-library/other-resources/call-applications-digitisation-music-accelerator-programme

The Ministry encourages all local music entrepreneurs to make full use of this opportunity and wishes them a successful training.



