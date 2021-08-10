The public is informed that due to a 300-foot concrete road and drain project taking place in the Beausejour area in Carriacou, the Beausejour Power Station Road from Second Avenue will be closed from Wednesday, 11 August 2021, until further notice.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and the Traffic Department within the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure.

The ministry and the RGPF solicit the cooperation of all motorists.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.