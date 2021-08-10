The public is informed the public that due to construction work taking place on 105 feet retaining wall along the Belle Vue South main road in Carriacou, there will be an interruption in vehicular traffic within the area of construction.

The road will remain accessible. However, motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and the Traffic Department within the Royal Grenada Police Force apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this interruption.

The Ministry and the RGPF solicit the cooperation of all motorists.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

