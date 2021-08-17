Meshack Prime, a 36-year-old Mason of Bogles, Carriacou, was arrested and charged on Monday, 16 August 2021, for Attempted Non-Capital Murder.

He was reportedly involved in an altercation on 15 August 2021 at Bogles with another individual he suspected of sexually assaulting his daughter.

Prime allegedly inflicted several chop wounds on the victim leaving him without a thumb. He appeared before the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, and was granted bail in the amount of $20,000 with 2 sureties, with the following bail conditions:

He is to have no contact with virtual complainant, witnesses and family members

Not to be in vicinity of virtual complainant

Surrender all travel documents forthwith

Report to Carriacou Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6 am and 6 pm

Not allowed to leave the State of Grenada without permission from the court

Prime is scheduled to reappear in court on 19 October 2021.

In an unrelated matter, a resident of Springs, St George, is presently warded at the General Hospital in a stable condition following a chopping incident on Monday, 16 August 2021, that resulted in him losing his right hand. Investigations are ongoing in this matter.

