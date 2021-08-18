Chelsea Football Club Scout Angus Douglas was the special guest at the Grenada Football Association’s (GFA) National Parish U13 Boys’ Tournament matches held at Belle Vue Playing Field, St David, on Saturday August 14.

Douglas says he will be working along with the GFA in creating opportunities for the young players’ development. “My purpose is to put together a scouting network for the GFA from the grassroots level mirroring what we do in the UK with Chelsea Football Club. From as young as 8 up to about 17, we will create a scouting pathway and build profiles for boys and girls so that they can aspire to play for the National Team and make it the best in can be.”

Douglas says ultimately, “there could be opportunities for players to get scholarships to the UK and Europe.” He further stated that he is impressed with the talent he saw displayed at Belle Vue.

“Fantastic array of talent on show today. I came in 2020 just before Covid and the change that I have seen in this new competition, I’ve been really impressed by it”, said Douglas.

In match 1, St Andrew Big Parish Stars was handed their first loss in the tournament by St Mark Western Stars 3-2. Denic Charles scored for Western Stars in the 4th and 19th minutes, while Tyler Charles followed in the 21st minute. Delron John, who has scored in every round thus far, converted for the Big Parish Stars in the 16th and 57th minutes.

In match 2, St George Royal Cannons and St Patrick Crown City Strikers played a closely contested match which ended 4-3 in favour of the latter. Royal Cannons Jahim Fletcher added to his list of goals scoring in the 23rd and 57th minutes, while Sayon Burris found the net in the 60th minute. For Crown City Strikers Yazid Ferguson scored in the 13th and 33rd minutes while Nathan McIntosh converted in the 10th minute. Amos Derrick added a 4th goal in the 17th minute.

In the final match of the day, St John Dolphins continued their winning ways beating St David Top Strikers 6-2. Goals came from Kerroni Francis (16th minute), Izion Fraser (22nd minute), Omar McSween (45th and 51st minutes) and Amelio Stanisclaus (49th minute) for the Dolphins. An own goal from Top Strikers Keston Bailey in the 48th minute sealed the match. Rohan Moses added another goal to his tally by scoring in the 23rd minute and Ruel Hypolite added a goal for Top Strikers in the 35th minute.

Round 5 and the final round of matches in the inaugural National Parish Boys’ U13 Tournament, will be held on Saturday, August 21 at Queen’s Park Ground 2, St George. The winner will travel to Carriacou the following week to engage a combined Carriacou team in two friendly matches.

GFA

