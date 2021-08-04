The Confucius Classroom organised the camp at TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC).

The main aim of the 3-week Summer Camp, which ran from 12-30 July 2021, was to expose participants to the Chinese language, culture, movies, and songs, dress, games, along martial arts, and calligraphy.

The closing ceremony was hosted by Kemoy Edwards Co-Director of the Confucius Classroom. Among the attendees were Marva Bowen-Neptune Registrar and Acting Principal; Nerissa Gilkes Acting Bursar; Michael Noel Head of the Confucius Classroom and Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies; Lorin Alexander Dean of the School of Continuing Education; Dr John Telesford Deputy Head of the Confucius Council and Associate Dean of the School of Continuing Education, and the Corporate Communication Support Officer Norella De Gale-Philip.

Marva Bowen-Neptune, Registrar and Acting Principal congratulated the participants on their milestone achievement. Moreover, she also urged the participants to continue their inquiry into foreign languages and cultures. The co-director Kemoy Edwards and the Confucius Classroom instructors Chang Qing, Han Bin Bin, Sheldon Francis and Hezekiah Matthew received commendations from the Registrar and Acting principal for their stellar efforts in executing a face-to-face Summer Camp amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout the ceremony participants warmed the hearts of their audience by performing Chinese songs, delivering Chinese introductions, showcasing the shuttlecock game and mesmerising martial arts performances. Participants proudly displayed their calligraphy and family trees in a gallery exhibition to their parents and well-wishers. In addition, the audience was also treated to martial arts performances from the martial arts teachers Sheldon Francis and Aubin Belfon.

All participants of the Children’s Summer Camp received certificates for their participation from Marva Bowen- Neptune Registrar and Acting Principal and Michael Noel Head of the Confucius Classroom and the Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies.

The ceremony ended with the Co-Director Edwards congratulating the participants on their achievements and inviting the participants to provide a tour to their parents, well-wishers, and faculty of the gallery exhibition.

