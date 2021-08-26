The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment informs the general public that the Grenville, St Andrew’s Social Services sub-office is currently closed until further notice.

For further information kindly contact the Ministry at 440-2269, 417- 6201 or [email protected]

The Ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused and remains committed to serving you.

GIS

