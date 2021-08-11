The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) advises the general public that its main office on the Carenage will be closed to the public from midday on Thursday, 12 August 2021.

This is to facilitate staff attendance at the funeral of the late David DeCoteau, a former Senior Tax Inspector with the Department.

The IRD apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused by this early closure and encourages taxpayers to make use of its online payment platforms: pay.gov.gd and taxservices.gov.gd.

The District Revenue Offices around the island will also facilitate all tax related services.

Regular services resume on Friday, 13 August 2021 from 8 am.

GIS

