The Ministry of Health has confirmed community spread of Covid-19 in Grenada.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles said Friday that the patterns emerging from the current spike in Covid-19 cases point to community spread. He explained, “We are unable to link many of the cases to any defined cluster or traveller, hence the determination that we now have community spread.”

Prior to this, Grenada recorded specific clusters of positive cases which were either directly linked to an imported case or a traced contact of a confirmed case.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that a further 21 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The total number of active cases in Grenada now stands at 126. Of this amount, 8 are imported, while for the remaining cases, the virus was transmitted locally.

Infected persons range in age from 4 to 71, and at present, there are more female positive cases than male.

Additionally, the vast majority of positive cases are unvaccinated persons, many of whom are exhibiting mild symptoms. The common symptoms being reported by Grenadians are muscle and body aches, runny nose, sore throat and congestion. Some are also reporting upset stomach, nausea and diarrhoea.

Dr Charles explained that infected persons usually develop symptoms within 2 to 14 days of exposure, therefore there should be no rush to test immediately after exposure as this could lead to a false negative. He further stated that based on the incubation period of the virus, testing is typically done between 5 and 7 days after exposure.

The public is reminded that there is no cost for Covid-19 testing conducted as part of measures to manage the public health crisis. Persons who have been exposed to the virus, should call the Covid-19 hotline at 538-4787 or 458-4787 or contact their nearest health centre.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to encourage persons to get vaccinated. Grenada currently has 2 vaccine options, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, and to date, more than 24,000 have received their first dose, while more than 18,000 people are fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine became available in Grenada this week and already, in excess of 1,415 people have opted for this vaccine.

The Ministry of Health is continuing its vaccination clinics at the Kirani James National Stadium and at various health centres across the island. A number of pop-up vaccination clinics are also being held at strategic locations to make the vaccine more accessible to people within the community.

