With the recent surge of positive Covid-19 cases in Grenada, the Covid-19 Response Team in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, together with the Ministry of Health, is moving to heighten its awareness and vaccination drive throughout various communities and reinforce measures to safeguard against the potential spread of the virus on the islands.

Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, in an interview said that on Wednesday, Carriacou’s first quota of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer vaccine will arrive on island and made available to children 12 years and over on Thursday, 26 August 2021 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Hillsborough Tennis Court.

Minister Stewart added that in the absence of a total lockdown, Government is unable to regulate inter-island travel between Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, but will engage the relevant stakeholders to ensure protocols are maintained.

She noted that in the coming days a series of community sensitisation and vaccination initiatives will begin and urged persons to adhere to the protocols and most importantly, to get vaccinated as the unvaccinated are now those most at risk.

Community Health Nurse for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Donette St Bernard, disclosed that numerous persons in Carriacou and Petite Martinique have been coming forward to be vaccinated and requests for the Pfizer vaccine has been overwhelming in the last 24 hours.

St Bernard further encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as global statistics show a decline in Covid-19 related deaths as vaccination increases.

Over 2,000 persons in Carriacou and Petite Martinique have been vaccinated thus far.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

