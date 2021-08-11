The following is an update as of 4 pm on 10 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|12
|• Imported
|12
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|12
|In quarantine facilities
|501
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|180
|• Imported
|102
|Recovered
|167
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|50,841
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|21,963
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|17,158
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|203,295,170
|New cases
|560,850
|Deaths
|4,303,515
|Vaccine doses administered
|4,033,274,676
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
Why is my post still being moderated? There is nothing contentious in it.
Currently only 12 active cases on the island so we have to be thankful that figure don’t rise due to the recent activities.
When you look at the stats it tells a one sided story which says only imported cases get registered due to the fact that we don’t have regular checks for our citizens.
So how can one make sense of the figures given by the government.
I agree with Storm, most properly we have a lot more cases in our community than we know of. I just read an article about Corona in Zimbabwe. People there are in panic and the morgues are full. From many sides I hear that Corona is not as bad and that it is a political thing. Checking around the world and seeing so many country’s with different politics and even different religion, I have serious doubts that all the leaders sat together and decided to make up something like Corona. In Zimbabwe for example, it was just like here in Grenada. People did not wanted the vaccine and now they are rushing for it. I strongly believe we should leave the politics out of it and take the opportunity given to us to get the vaccine. Leaders all over the world ask their citizens to get vaccinated. Including the Pope. Honestly, how likely it is that this is a world wide set up if they normally can’t agree on anything. Why than on Covid. To inject us with a microchip designed by Bill Gates? Come on people, who believes that rubbish? Let us use our common sense and get vaccinated before it is too late. We just have a view ICU beds in Grenada. Once they are full, we going to La Qua or Otway.