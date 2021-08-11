The following is an update as of 4 pm on 10 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 12 • Imported 12 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 12 In quarantine facilities 501

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 180 • Imported 102 Recovered 167 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 50,841 Vaccinated (1st dose) 21,963 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 17,158

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 203,295,170 New cases 560,850 Deaths 4,303,515 Vaccine doses administered 4,033,274,676

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

