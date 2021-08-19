The following is an update as of 4 pm on 18 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|2
|Active cases
|17
|• Imported
|11
|• Import-related
|1
|• Active Local
|5 under investigation
|Hospitalised
|1
|In self-isolation
|17
|In quarantine facilities
|368
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|196
|• Imported
|112
|Recovered
|178
|Hospitalised
|7
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|53,416
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|22,307
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|17,768
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|208,470,375
|New cases
|542,708
|Deaths
|4,377,979
|Vaccine doses administered
|4,543,716,443
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
I know this is like flogging a dead horse but Grenadians must come to their senses & get vaccinated. This deadly disease will not go away on it’s own. It does not discriminate in who it infects, bible thumping Christian, Jew, Muslim, atheist or whatever your beliefs are no protection. There is only one protection, the vaccine. It is not 100% effective, nothing ever is, but if you get infected after vaccination the symptoms will not be as severe. You can still spread it so mask wearing in public is still important. Of all of the tens of thousands in hospital in USA & UK with Delta variant 95% have not been vaccinated, only 5% are from vaccinated people.