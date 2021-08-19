The following is an update as of 4 pm on 18 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 2 Active cases 17 • Imported 11 • Import-related 1 • Active Local 5 under investigation Hospitalised 1 In self-isolation 17 In quarantine facilities 368

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 196 • Imported 112 Recovered 178 Hospitalised 7 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 53,416 Vaccinated (1st dose) 22,307 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 17,768

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 208,470,375 New cases 542,708 Deaths 4,377,979 Vaccine doses administered 4,543,716,443

