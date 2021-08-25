The following is an update as of 5:30 pm on 25 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 35 Active cases 76 • Imported 4 • Import-related 0 • Active Local 72 Hospitalised 3* (2 cases pending confirmation) In self-isolation 76 In quarantine facilities 450

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 266 • Imported 115 Recovered 189 Hospitalised 10 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 55,845 Vaccinated (1st dose) 23,368 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 18,398

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 213,050,725 New cases 664,610 Deaths 4,448,352 Vaccine doses administered 4,619,976,274

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

