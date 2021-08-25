The following is an update as of 5:30 pm on 25 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|35
|Active cases
|76
|• Imported
|4
|• Import-related
|0
|• Active Local
|72
|Hospitalised
|3*
(2 cases pending confirmation)
|In self-isolation
|76
|In quarantine facilities
|450
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|266
|• Imported
|115
|Recovered
|189
|Hospitalised
|10
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|55,845
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|23,368
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|18,398
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|213,050,725
|New cases
|664,610
|Deaths
|4,448,352
|Vaccine doses administered
|4,619,976,274
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
Once the virus takes hold of a largely unvaccinated population the number of confirmed cases can easily double every few days. first 35 cases, now 70, next 140, 280, 600, 1200, that would be in one week, imagine how many potentially in week two, three, four etc. This can easily be avoided by vaccination. Your Gods & quack medicines are not going to help you.