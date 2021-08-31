The following is an update as of 7 pm on 30 August 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 104 Active cases 267 • Imported 10 • Import-related 0 • Local 257 Hospitalised 6 In self-isolation 267 In quarantine facilities 540

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 461 • Imported 122 Recovered 193 Hospitalised 16 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 59,229 Vaccinated (1st dose) 24,977 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 18,824

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 216,303,376 New cases 588,552 Deaths 4,498,451 Vaccine doses administered 5,019,907,027

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

GIS

