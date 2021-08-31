The following is an update as of 7 pm on 30 August 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|104
|Active cases
|267
|• Imported
|10
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|257
|Hospitalised
|6
|In self-isolation
|267
|In quarantine facilities
|540
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|461
|• Imported
|122
|Recovered
|193
|Hospitalised
|16
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|59,229
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|24,977
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|18,824
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|216,303,376
|New cases
|588,552
|Deaths
|4,498,451
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,019,907,027
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
